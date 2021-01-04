French President Emmanuel Macron attends a EU-China video-conference along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel, at the Fort de Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Wednesday, Dec.30 2020. Top European Union officials and Chinese President Xi Jinping will conclude a business investment deal Wednesday that will open big opportunities to European companies, but has the potential to irk the new American administration. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP)