An Israeli woman holds a rope around her neck during a demonstration held by small business owners against the economic recession and the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

An Israeli woman holds a rope around her neck during a demonstration

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 12:05

An Israeli woman holds a rope around her neck during a demonstration held by small business owners against the economic recession and the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author