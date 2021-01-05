An Israeli woman holds a rope around her neck during a demonstration held by small business owners against the economic recession and the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
