A couple take a selfie photo at the Palace Square in downtown St. Petersburg

A couple take a selfie photo at the Palace Square during New Year celebration in downtown St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. As the world says goodbye to 2020, there will be countdowns and live performances, but no massed jubilant crowds in traditional gathering spots like the Champs Elysees in Paris and New York City’s Times Square this New Year’s Eve. The virus that ruined 2020 has led to cancelations of most fireworks displays and public events in favor of made-for-TV-only moments in party spots like London and Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)