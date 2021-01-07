Hailey Knott, nurse operations manager, waits at a COVID-19 testing station located at the international arrivals area at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Hailey Knott, nurse operations manager, waits at a COVID-19 testing station located at the international arrivals area at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Hailey Knott, nurse operations manager, waits at a COVID-19 testing station
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.