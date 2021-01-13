Debris found in the waters around Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crash site is brought to shore by recovery teams at the search and rescue command center in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Divers looking for the crashed plane’s cockpit voice recorder were searching in mud and plane debris on the seabed between Indonesian islands Wednesday to retrieve information key to learning why the Sriwijaya Air jet nosedived into the water over the weekend. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)