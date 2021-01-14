Catholics try to get a glimpse of the Black Nazarene at the Santa Cruz Church

Catholics wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus try to get a glimpse of the the Black Nazarene at the Santa Cruz Church in Manila, Philippines, on Friday Jan. 8, 2021, a day before the feast day. The annual Jan. 9 procession attended by tens of thousands of devotees has been cancelled amid the threat of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in one of Asia’s biggest religious events. Several Black Nazarene replicas have been placed around churches as the government asks devotees to pray at their communities instead of going to downtown Quiapo where the original image stays. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)