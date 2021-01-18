Russian police officers guard an entrance of Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. A judge has ordered that opposition leader Alexei Navalny be held in custody for 30 days, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter. The ruling Monday concluded an hours-long court hearing set up at a police precinct where the politician has been held since his arrest at a Moscow airport Sunday. The St. Basil’s Cathedral, left, and Vladimir Lenin Mausoleum are seen on the background. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)