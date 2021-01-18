Russian police officers guard an entrance of Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. A judge has ordered that opposition leader Alexei Navalny be held in custody for 30 days, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter. The ruling Monday concluded an hours-long court hearing set up at a police precinct where the politician has been held since his arrest at a Moscow airport Sunday. The St. Basil's Cathedral, left, and Vladimir Lenin Mausoleum are seen on the background. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russian police officers guard an entrance of Red Square in Moscow, Russia

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, January 18, 2021 12:52

Russian police officers guard an entrance of Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. A judge has ordered that opposition leader Alexei Navalny be held in custody for 30 days, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter. The ruling Monday concluded an hours-long court hearing set up at a police precinct where the politician has been held since his arrest at a Moscow airport Sunday. The St. Basil’s Cathedral, left, and Vladimir Lenin Mausoleum are seen on the background. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author