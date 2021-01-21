16 year old Ashton Keating, left, and his father James Keating pose for a photo with a snow sculpture they created on their front lawn in St. John's, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The sculpture depicts former US President Donald Trump descending into the water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

A snow sculpture of Donald Trump created on a front lawn in St. John’s

By Radio Canada International
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, January 21, 2021

