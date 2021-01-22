A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max arrives at Vancouver International

A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, January 21, 2021. The flight from Calgary is the first commercial Boeing 737 Max flight in Canada since the aircraft was grounded worldwide in 2019 following two deadly crashes. Transport Canada lifted its grounding order for the Max on Wednesday after approving design changes to the plane and requiring pilots to undergo additional training. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck