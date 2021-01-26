A pedestrian makes their way past a lone protestor at the West Block steps of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Lawmakers return to the House of Commons today following the winter break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A pedestrian makes their way past a lone protestor at the West Block steps of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Lawmakers return to the House of Commons today following the winter break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A pedestrian makes their way past a lone protestor in Ottawa
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.