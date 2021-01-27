A cross country skier takes advantage of a sunny day to hit the trails on Mount-Royal in downtown Montreal, on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A cross country skier hits the trails on Mount-Royal in Montreal

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, January 27, 2021 10:31

A cross country skier takes advantage of a sunny day to hit the trails on Mount-Royal in downtown Montreal, on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

