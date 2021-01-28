A person wearing a face mask walks past a mural in the Downtown of Vancouver

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID19 walks past a mural painted in response to a story in the Vancouver Sun newspaper about graffiti in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Graffiti artists in the Downtown Eastside often paint messages as part of their artwork throughout the neighbourhood that carry warnings about COVID-19 or the opioid-related overdose crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck