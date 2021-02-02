An Ottawa Police truck passes an advertisement outside the Canadian Museum of Nature near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

An Ottawa Police truck passes outside the Canadian Museum of Nature

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 09:12

An Ottawa Police truck passes an advertisement outside the Canadian Museum of Nature near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author