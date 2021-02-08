Freshly fallen snow sits on the back of Icelandic horses that eat from a hay ball at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Freshly fallen snow sits on the back from Icelandic horses that eat from a hay ball at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Freshly fallen snow sits on the back of Icelandic horses near Frankfurt Germany
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.