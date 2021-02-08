Freshly fallen snow sits on the back of Icelandic horses near Frankfurt Germany

Freshly fallen snow sits on the back from Icelandic horses that eat from a hay ball at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, February 8, 2021 11:45

