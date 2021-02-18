A medical staff member administers a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to an over eighty-year-old, at the Baggio military hospital in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A medical staff member administers a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to an over eighty-year-old, at the Baggio military hospital in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A medical staff member administers a dose of vaccine in Milan
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.