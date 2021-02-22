Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses for photos with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at Brighton Beach after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Sunday Feb. 21, 2021 in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Novak Djokovic poses after defeating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, Australia

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, February 22, 2021 11:30

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic poses for photos with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at Brighton Beach after defeating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev on Sunday Feb. 21, 2021 in the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author