Nepalese supporters of the splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party celebrate the Supreme Court order in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Nepal’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of Parliament after it was dissolved by the prime minister, in a ruling likely to thrust the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Nepalese supporters of the splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party celebrate the Supreme Court order in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Nepal's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of Parliament after it was dissolved by the prime minister, in a ruling likely to thrust the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Nepalese supporters of the splinter group in the governing Communist Party
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.