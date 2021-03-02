Anthony Foliot welcomes people to explore his garden, Snowbuddy’s Winter Garden, which includes ice slides, a snow maze and snow sculpting on the shore of Great Slave Lake in Yellowknife on Monday March 1, 2021. Foliot and a team of friends and neighbours have been building elaborate, fantasy snow castles in Yellowknife’s Old Town for 25 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
Anthony Foliot welcomes people to explore his garden, Snowbuddy's Winter Garden, which includes ice slides, a snow maze and snow sculpting on the shore of Great Slave Lake in Yellowknife on Monday March 1, 2021. Foliot and a team of friends and neighbours have been building elaborate, fantasy snow castles in Yellowknife's Old Town for 25 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
Anthony Foliot welcomes people to explore a snow maze and snow sculpting
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.