Nepalese women boxers participate in a boxing match organized to mark International Women's Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Nepalese women boxers participate in a boxing match

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, March 8, 2021 12:04

Nepalese women boxers participate in a boxing match organized to mark International Women’s Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author