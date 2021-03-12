A bagpiper leads dignitaries to a ceremony to remember those who were lost during the pandemic, in Montreal, Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Bagpiper leads dignitaries to remember those who were lost during the pandemic
