People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus walk through an open air market in Manila, Philippines, Friday, March 12, 2021. Mayors are reimposing a nighttime curfew in the Philippine capital region of more than 12 million people amid a spike in coronavirus infections, which placed dozens of villages back under police-enforced lockdowns. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

People wearing face masks walk through an open air market in Manila

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, March 12, 2021 12:04

People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus walk through an open air market in Manila, Philippines, Friday, March 12, 2021. Mayors are reimposing a nighttime curfew in the Philippine capital region of more than 12 million people amid a spike in coronavirus infections, which placed dozens of villages back under police-enforced lockdowns. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author