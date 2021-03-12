People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus walk through an open air market in Manila, Philippines, Friday, March 12, 2021. Mayors are reimposing a nighttime curfew in the Philippine capital region of more than 12 million people amid a spike in coronavirus infections, which placed dozens of villages back under police-enforced lockdowns. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
People wearing face masks walk through an open air market in Manila
