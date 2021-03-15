Pharmacist Abraam Rafael prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to Sam Dajostino at his pharmacy in Toronto, Sunday, March 14, 2021 as Ontario starts administering the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 to residents aged 60-64. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Pharmacist Abraam Rafael prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine in Toronto

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, March 15, 2021 10:28

Pharmacist Abraam Rafael prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to Sam Dajostino at his pharmacy in Toronto, Sunday, March 14, 2021 as Ontario starts administering the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 to residents aged 60-64. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author