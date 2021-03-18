Residents standing behind an improvised barricade watch as soldiers and police remove barricades installed by anti-coup protesters and residents to secure a neighborhood from security forces in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo)
Residents standing behind an improvised barricade in Yangon, Myanmar
