A woman carries a baby past posters advertising the COVID-19 vaccination

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 14:54

A woman carries a baby past large posters advertising the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at a vaccination center that offers both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. AstraZeneca’s repeated missteps in reporting vaccine data coupled with a blood clot scare could do lasting damage to the credibility of a shot that is the linchpin in the global strategy to stop the coronavirus pandemic, potentially even undermining vaccine confidence more broadly, experts say.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author