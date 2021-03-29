Indians dance during Holi festival celebrations in Gauhati, India, Monday, March 29, 2021. Hindus threw colored powder and sprayed water in massive Holi celebrations Monday despite many Indian states restricting gatherings to try to contain a coronavirus resurgence rippling across the country. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
