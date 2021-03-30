From left, Hong Kong Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang Kwok-wai, Chief Executive Carrie Lam and permanent Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Roy Tang attend a press conference on the Hong Kong electoral system reform in Hong Kong, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. China’s top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong’s constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the make-up of the city’s legislature. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A press conference on the Hong Kong electoral system reform in Hong Kong
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.