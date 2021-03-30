From left, Hong Kong Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang Kwok-wai, Chief Executive Carrie Lam and permanent Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Roy Tang attend a press conference on the Hong Kong electoral system reform in Hong Kong, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. China’s top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong’s constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the make-up of the city’s legislature. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)