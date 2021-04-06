Oh Se-hoon, left, the candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, bumps fists with a vendor during a campaign for the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election at a market in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Oh Se-hoon, the candidate of the main opposition Party during a campaign，Seoul
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.