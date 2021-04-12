A tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh on display at the Piccadilly Lights, London

A tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, which will be shown for 24 hours, on display at the Piccadilly Lights in central London, following the announcement of the death of Britain’s Prince Philip, Friday, April 9, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA via AP)