King’s Troup Royal Horse Artillery rehearses towards Windsor Castle in Windsor

King’s Troup Royal Horse Artillery rehearses on the long walk towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

