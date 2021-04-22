NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds up his phone as he votes on a confidence motion in the House of Commons from the waiting room being used at a family medical practice for vaccinations Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds up his phone as he votes on a confidence motion

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, April 22, 2021 11:05

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds up his phone as he votes on a confidence motion in the House of Commons from the waiting room being used at a family medical practice for vaccinations Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author