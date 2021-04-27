A jet is silhouetted by the rising moon at Louisville International Airport

A jet is silhouetted by the rising moon as it approaches Louisville International Airport, Monday, April 26, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. This moon is a supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an average full moon because it is nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
