A resident wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stands near a scooter promotion service on the streets of Beijing on Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A resident wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stands near a scooter promotion service on the streets of Beijing on Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A resident stands near a scooter promotion service on the streets of Beijing
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.