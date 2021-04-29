Crosses representing the 173 workers twho died at work in 2021 are lined up during a tribute, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. Union members paid tribute on the national day of recognition for workers who died or were wounded at work.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Crosses representing the 173 workers twho died at work in 2021 are lined up during a tribute, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. Union members paid tribute on the national day of recognition for workers who died or were wounded at work.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Crosses representing the workers who died at work in 2021 during a tribute
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.