A man walks past Applewood Heights Secondary School during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Ontario says students can opt to take all their classes online when the new school year begins in September.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A man walks past Applewood Heights Secondary School in Mississauga, Ont.

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 10:06

A man walks past Applewood Heights Secondary School during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Ontario says students can opt to take all their classes online when the new school year begins in September.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author