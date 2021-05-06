A woman waits to cross an intersection during a sandstorm in Beijing

Posted: Thursday, May 6, 2021

A woman wearing a face mask and holding a bag commemorating the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding on China’s Communist Party waits to cross an intersection during a sandstorm in Beijing, Thursday, May 6, 2021. A late-spring dust and sandstorm sent air quality indices soaring in China’s capital on Thursday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

