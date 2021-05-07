Family members watch as army personnel cremating bodies in Kathmandu, Nepal

Family members watch as Nepalese army personnel in PPE suits salute to pay tribute to the COVID-19 victims before cremating their bodies near Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, May 7, 2021. Across the border from a devastating surge in India, doctors in Nepal warned Friday of a major crisis as daily coronavirus cases hit a record and hospitals were running out of beds and oxygen. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)