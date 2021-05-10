Health workers and volunteers wait to receive patients outside a COVID hospital

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, May 10, 2021 11:15

Health workers and volunteers in personal protective suits wait to receive patients outside a COVID-19 hospital that was set up at a Sikh Gurdwara in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ishant Chauhan)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author