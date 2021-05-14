A person walks along Spadina Avenue in Chinatown in Toronto on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says public health measures are driving down COVID-19 cases, but they need to be maintained a few weeks longer so that the province can return to some semblance of normal this summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A person walks along Spadina Avenue in Chinatown in Toronto on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says public health measures are driving down COVID-19 cases, but they need to be maintained a few weeks longer so that the province can return to some semblance of normal this summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A person walks along Spadina Avenue in Chinatown in Toronto
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.