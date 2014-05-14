Colin Kaepernick of San Francisco prior to the 2013 Superbowl an event watched by millions of fans. Almost none know "their" Amercian game was the result of Canadian rules from 1874
Photo Credit: (John Bazemore/Associated Press)

How Canada created American football, (May 14 1874)

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 14 May, 2014

Though American websites seldom, if ever, mention it, the origins of another of their greatest professional sports actually came from Canada.

null
A William Notman composite of the May 13-14 matches between Harvard and McGill Universities which changed the American sport of “foot-ball” forever. © William Notman-McGill ARchives

While Canadian James Naismith invented basketball, American “football” developed as a result of a rugby game against a squad from Canada’s McGill University

On May 13 and 14, two games were played in the US between Harvard University and McGill. The first was played using Harvard’s rules, which was a game more like soccer and using a round ball, the second was played using McGill rules, with an oval ball.

The Harvard game was a soccer variation known as the “Boston Game.” This allowed a player to pick up the ball and run with it if he were chased, but if the chaser stopped, the person being chased had to throw or kick the ball. The Canadian variation allowed players to carry the ball, introduced the idea of “downs”, and also tackling.

As it turned out the Americans won the first game 3-0, while the second game was a scoreless tie. However, the Harvard squad so enjoyed the Canadian innovations to the game that they introduced them into a match against Yale University the following year. Observers from Princeton also like the game and introduced it to their university

American sources tend to cite this all US game as the start of American football, ignoring the fact that Canada was the source of the Harvard game.

In 1876 a semi- formalized rulebook  for was created as the new game took root as a much different sport from the sports of soccer and rugger (rugby), but very much influenced by the Canadian innovations.

The Canadian team could also only field 11 players at the match, whereas the Americans usually played with 15 members on the field. Although Americans went back to 15 players for a few years, an 1880 change reduced the teams to 11 players which remains today, and which interestingly was the number of players per side for that original game

It also marked the first time admission was charged to a college sporting event, with a 50 cent fee for spectators, which apparently would be used post games for “entertaining” the visiting Canadian team

History, Sports

@*@ Comments

9 comments on “How Canada created American football, (May 14 1874)
  1. morris tallevi says:
    5 July 2017 at 21 h 24 min

    The general rules of North American football was conceived at McGill and it is all documented the football used today developed in Canada so taking all of this information we can say that the game of North American football was conceived in Canada like basketball was invented by a Canadian sorry America

    Reply
  2. CANADA says:
    7 December 2016 at 20 h 58 min

    SALTY AMERICANS 😂😂

    Reply
  3. USA says:
    24 October 2016 at 1 h 09 min

    Anyone can claim that “Someone from” canada started football but thats far from the truth. The truth is that can contributed had nothing to with fb. Everything can has done was already played in europe. Fb was started in the US period. The NFL was started in the US as was BB.

    If you want toget technical the first real game of football was played in Spain. It’s still played today and it’s called calcio storico or something.

    Reply
  4. ronin says:
    24 October 2016 at 0 h 53 min

    Actually football was invented in Scotland if you want to get technical.

    Reply
  5. American says:
    9 June 2015 at 1 h 46 min

    There’s a glaring omission concerning basketball–Naismith was born in Canada, but invented the sport in Boston as a Canadian American. I don’t think Canada would get credit for that.

    I’ll give Canada credit for gridiron football though, as well as influencing American football, which although the first game was played in 1869, was quite different until that historic meeting between Harvard and McGill.

    Reply
    • Canadian says:
      1 February 2016 at 11 h 13 min

      He didn’t become an American citizen till 1925. So in fact …. A Canadian invented basketball.

      Reply
      • dave says:
        24 October 2016 at 0 h 44 min

        Who cares who invented it. The U.S dominates every sport even hockey. Football? I’d love to see if a canadian professional fb team could even score on a decent college team here. Basketball thhe same. USA!

        Reply
  6. Peter Ashcroft says:
    24 May 2014 at 1 h 52 min

    Ah! I was born in Rugby, and use to play rugger at school. It fascinates me to see how many rugger balls have the name Gilbert on them as he use to make them in a little shop in a cul-de-sac just opposite Rugby School.

    Reply
﻿

