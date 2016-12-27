Photo Credit: IS / Jswinborne

Faith and Politics

Freedom of religion is one of the fundamental guarantees in Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The government of Canada says it is “committed to religious pluralism.” And more and more members elected to Parliament reflect the growing religious diversity in Canada. Still the separation of church and state is also a founding principle of Canada’s political system.

As Amanda Pfeffer reports, sometimes the political role of the politician can conflict with his or her religious beliefs. Navigating the fine line between religion and politics on Parliament Hill is the focus of this report.

This report is part of our special Democracy & ReligionFrom One Prayer to Another

