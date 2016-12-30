Democracy and Religions – BAHA’I FAITH: A RELIGION THAT EMBRACES MANY OTHERS

In this interview, listeners will get a glimpse of a relatively new and spreading religion in Canada that, in a sense, embraces many others.

GLOSSARY:

COEXISTENCE: Different religious denominations living side by side, usually peacefully.

REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION: A form of relaxation of the law or a regulation aimed at combatting discrimination caused by the strict application of a norm that, in certain of its effects, infringes on a citizen’s right to equality.

DIALOGUE: An exchange, usually verbal, between two or more people or groups with the aim of reaching a consensus or an agreement. Dialogue implies a speaker and a listener.

MULTICULTURALISM: A term used in Canada to refer to the coexistence of different cultures in society.

BOUCHARD-TAYLOR: The name of the commission chaired by Gérard Bouchard and Charles Taylor that was created in February 2007 to examine accommodation practices related to cultural differences.

NEUTRALITY: The attitude of a person or an organization that refrains from taking sides. The principle adopted by Canada in religious matters.

INTERCULTURAL: A term used to describe dialogue aimed at bringing different cultural communities closer together.

SECULARISM: The principle of legal separation of government and religion that implies that a government is impartial and neutral toward all religious denominations and that freedom of thought is upheld.

ECUMENISM: Efforts by Christians to restore unity between the three main Christian churches (Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant).

POLYTHEISM: A religious doctrine or philosophical system that states there are several gods.