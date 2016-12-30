Sonjel Vreeland, member of the Baha'i Faith Charlottetown Centre, in Prince Edward Island

Democracy and Religions – BAHA’I FAITH: A RELIGION THAT EMBRACES MANY OTHERS

By RCI
Friday 30 December, 2016 , No Comments ↓

Listen Sonjel Vreeland, member of the Baha’i Faith Charlottetown Centre, in Prince Edward Island, explains the principles of her religion and talks about the social function of the Baha’i centre in her city. Sonjel Vreeland also explains to us how everyone can become Baha’i by choice, and never through family or by obligation

In this interview, listeners will get a glimpse of a relatively new and spreading religion in Canada that, in a sense, embraces many others.

GLOSSARY:

COEXISTENCE: Different religious denominations living side by side, usually peacefully.

REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION: A form of relaxation of the law or a regulation aimed at combatting discrimination caused by the strict application of a norm that, in certain of its effects, infringes on a citizen’s right to equality.

DIALOGUE: An exchange, usually verbal, between two or more people or groups with the aim of reaching a consensus or an agreement. Dialogue implies a speaker and a listener.

MULTICULTURALISM: A term used in Canada to refer to the coexistence of different cultures in society.

BOUCHARD-TAYLOR: The name of the commission chaired by Gérard Bouchard and Charles Taylor that was created in February 2007 to examine accommodation practices related to cultural differences.

NEUTRALITY: The attitude of a person or an organization that refrains from taking sides. The principle adopted by Canada in religious matters.

INTERCULTURAL: A term used to describe dialogue aimed at bringing different cultural communities closer together.

SECULARISM: The principle of legal separation of government and religion that implies that a government is impartial and neutral toward all religious denominations and that freedom of thought is upheld.

ECUMENISM: Efforts by Christians to restore unity between the three main Christian churches (Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant).

POLYTHEISM: A religious doctrine or philosophical system that states there are several gods.

Report Credit: Diego Creimer
