Canadiana Village's main street, featuring the General Store on the right.
Photo Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty

Canadiana Village for sale near Rawdon, Quebec.

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 3 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Canadiana Village, and the 55 hectares surrounding it, are for sale for $2.8 million (Cdn) The rolling property is about an hour north of Montreal, near the town of Rawdon.

“There’s only 15 per cent of the land that’s currently used, the rest of it is beautiful lush forest and mountain tops and whatnot, it’s really a beautiful site.” says Mary-Catherine Kaija. Sotheby’s International’s agent.

Listen

The lush green landscape of Canadiana Village, 60 kilometres north of Montreal. © Sotheby’s International Realty

Once a booming tourist attraction, it hosted 35,000 visitors a year. Now it is more popular as a location for movie and TV shoots, or a rustic venue for a celebration.

Originally it was the labour of love created by Earl and Norma Moore. The couple shared a passion for history and during the 1960’s and ’70’s they brought homes and buildings from other parts of Quebec to preserve the past to share it with future generations.

Now with 45 buildings, it comes complete with a general store, a mill, a church, a saloon and even a gazebo. Although some of the structures were built for movie shoots, and there’s not much behind the facades, others are authentic ancestral homes transplanted from all over the province.

Many of the people in Rawdon are very attached to the village, several having donated furnishings and fixings to the site.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Education, History

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Education, HistoryCanadiana Village for sale near Rawdon, Quebec.Environment, International, Lifestyle, SocietyA perfume artist delivers his five scents worth to help celebrate Montreal's 375th birthdayImmigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyWhat you think you know about your country, vs. reality and factsEconomy, Lifestyle, Society, Work & LabourCEO salaries: 193 times higher than yours.Economy, International, Lifestyle, SocietyMail forwarding scams rose dramatically in 2016SocietyCanadian who drowned in Thailand identified by familyInternational, SocietyCanadian victim in Istanbul attack is identifiedImmigration & Refuge, PoliticsCanadian political renewal in 2017Port of Montreal New Year tradition continuesAnimals, Environment, Immigration & Refuge, SocietyNational parks so popular for Canada's 150th

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Vivre avec la schizophrénie et combattre les préjugésLa CSQ réclame un réinvestissement dans les services publicsDes enseignants débordés par l’afflux de réfugiésL'ère Trump s'ouvre au CongrèsFord annule la construction d'une usine au MexiqueLes PDG les mieux payés du Canada ont déjà gagné votre salaire annuelVous avez donc résolu de perdre du poids en 2017...Grève appréhendée le 10 janvier chez British AirwaysOttawa publie un formulaire en ligne pour favoriser la réunification des famillesNeige, pluie, verglas et vent dans l'est du pays
Mail-forwarding fraud complaints jump more than 700% in 2016Turkish media run 'selfie' video of alleged nightclub gunman'Without precedent in modern times': Why the world's vortex of crises will keep swirling in 2017Is 4DX a 'technological carnival' or an evolution of the movie-going experience?Canada's richest CEOs will make your entire annual salary before you have lunch today'It's tricky': Why there's no magic number for an effective carbon taxCanada downs pesky Czech Republic, to play Sweden in semifinalOntario woman killed in Istanbul nightclub attack was 'outgoing, optimistic'Free money for all: Why Finland has officially launched its basic income pilot projectConservationists concerned about free entry to Canada's national parks in 2017