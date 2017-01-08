Lynn Desjardins, Marc Montgomery, Carmel Kilkenny
Photo Credit: rci

The LINK online, Sun. Jan 08, 2017

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Sunday 8 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

To start  the new year, your hosts this week, Lynn, Carmel, and Marc

Listen
When asked about the percentage of people in their country who owned the houses they lived in, most were far off the mark.

When asked about the percentage of people in their country who owned the houses they lived in, most were far off the mark. © Google streetview

It seems we don’t have a very accurate picture of a wide variety of situations in our own countries.

A new international survey asked people what they thought certain situations were in their country, and then compared that to what the actual situation was.

For example they asked about whether people were happy, and then what percentage of people they thought would say they are happy in their country.  Another question dealt with percentage of home ownership. Another the percentage of Muslims in their country.

It showed a wide variation between perception and reality. In the end, IPSOS global research polling compiled a list of the 40 countries in orrder of which guessed closest to reality and which were the furthest from knowing what the situations were in their country.

Surprisingly, Canadians didn’t do all that well, coming in behind about 38 other countries, and the United States was worse.

Marc spoke to Darrell Bricker the CEO  of IPSOS Public Affairs.

Natural beauty was not the only reason the New York Times chose Canada to top its list of destinations.

Natural beauty was not the only reason the New York Times chose Canada to top its list of destinations. ©  Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press/Dec. 1, 2014

The prestigious New York Times newspaper has named Canada as the place to visit this year.

This comes after another very well-known travel guide Lonely Planet had also named Canada as a destination to visit in 2017.

Part of the reason for the New York Times  decision is because this year is Canada’s 150th anniversary and there will be lots of exciting events organized all across the country throughout the year.

Also the national parks and historical sites will have free admission all this year.

Lynn spoke to the Times travel editor Dan Saltzstein.

Tanglefoot in 2006. The Ontario folk band enjoyed relative success for about 20 years, disbanding in 2009.

Tanglefoot in 2006. The Ontario folk band enjoyed relative success for about 20 years, disbanding in 2009. © wikimedia

For our Canadian music selection this week, we chose a song about the wonders of radio.

In this case a farmer who bought a radio for his cows to listen to as a way to boost milk production.

However it was also a salute to radio as Norway prepares to end FM radio broadcasting and switch to digital (DAB).

The song which now goes back several years, is called “Radioman”.

Our third topic deals with an interesting real estate deal in Quebec.

Canadiana Village’s main street, featuring the General Store on the right.

Canadiana Village’s main street, featuring the General Store on the right. © Sotheby’s International Realty

It’s 55 hectares of land north of Montreal but with a difference. There’s a village, an “antique” village that comes with it.

It’s called Canadiana Village and it’s a collection of heritage buildings with some additional reproduction facades to represent a typical Quebec village from about the late 19th early 20th century.

It was a popular tourist destination and also popular as a set and background for movies and TV productions.

Now it’s for sale. Carmel spoke to  Mary-Catherine Kaija. Sotheby’s International’s agent.

d

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
The LINK online, Sun. Jan 08, 2017Arts and EntertainmentCanadian independent publishing and two coming booksEnvironment, IndigenousIce hut rental: no natives need applyCanadians take silver in World Junior Hockey ChampionshipEnvironment, Science and TechnologyNorth and South poles post low sea ice extent in December: NSIDCLifestyle, SocietyNo more “cosmetic” surgery for animals in QuebecSociety, Work & LabourAdvice on finding a job that is a True FitSocietyJudge with Trump hat no longer hearing casesAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, History, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada history: Jan 6 1990, When “art” went too farAnimals, Lifestyle, SocietyMoose amble through popular drive-thru

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
La fusillade à Fort Lauderdale aurait été préméditéeScherbak marque dans une victoire du Canadien à Toronto« J’étais sûre que c’était fini », témoigne une voyageuse québécoiseLourd bilan d’attentats terroristes en France depuis Charlie HebdoUn emploi, malgré son handicap visuel, grâce à Montréal RelèveLe gouvernement syrien annonce un plan pour reconstruire AlepUne vague de froid fait plusieurs morts en EuropePoliticiens et vedettes hésitent à participer à l'investiture de Donald TrumpL'ancien député et ministre fédéral Yvon Dupuis n’est plusÀ quel moment faut-il déneiger son toit?
Cruise vacations turned tragic for victims of Florida airport shootingTrump renews calls for warmer ties with Russia following hacking reportTrump campaign manager cancels Calgary appearance, oilsands tourVeterans Affairs vows 'corrective action' over envelopes that outed medical marijuana usersFuel truck explosion kills dozens in Syrian border townFlorida airport shooting suspect charged, could face death penalty if convictedSweet success: How the Hadhads went from refugees to employers in 1 year'Overwhelming' interest in new alternative to payday loansAdvice for anxious liberals — tone down the snark: Neil MacdonaldKellie Leitch would charge immigrants for Canadian values test