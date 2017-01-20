Temperatures and air pressure plummet at the centre of tornadoes.

Temperatures and air pressure plummet at the centre of tornadoes.
Photo Credit: Courtesy Greg Johnson

Tornado research advances technology of vortex tubes

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 20 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Tornadoes have been reported to spawn strange climatic changes and Canadian researchers have found out why. The findings will help engineers improve the operation of refrigeration vortex tubes used for cooling cutting tools, electronic components, gas samples and heat seals. They will also help understand tornadoes and waterspouts.

Georgios Vatistas, a professor of engineering at Concordia University in Montreal led the research with recent Concordia master’s students Badwal Gurpreet Sing and Rahul Rampal. Vatistas has been studying vortices for decades.

Listen

YouTube

Big drop in temperature, air pressure

Vatistas looked into the cases of two violent tornadoes. One was in 1955 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, where three radio broadcasters reported the temperature dropped drastically as the funnel passed overhead and they found it difficult to breathe.

Using a new approach, the team was able to find out why. “As air pockets move from the outer periphery of the vortex toward its centre, the pockets expand, thereby bringing the temperature and density down,” said Vatistas.

He is happy that years of research will help scientists understand violent atmospheric votices like tornadoes and waterpouts, and improve refrigeration vortex tubes.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Animals, Environment, Indigenous, SocietyVideo: Arctic Hunting NowTornado research advances technology of vortex tubesAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, International, Lifestyle, SocietyProtest planned for African Trophy Hunting trade show eventSocietyMan rescues wife from bottom of icy lakeMontreal decides on warmer LED lightingRideau Canal Skateway closing due to mild weatherHistory, International, MilitaryCanada History: Jan 19, 1919 The war was not over.SportsBaseball's Hall of Fame welcomes Tim RainesSocietyBaby present during alleged drug dealArts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society, Work & LabourMore tough talk on trade from US Secretary of Commerce

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
« À partir d’aujourd’hui, ce sera l’Amérique d’abord! » - Donald TrumpLes policiers arrêtent des manifestants anti-Trump à WashingtonDétenue aux Bahamas : un risque de culpabilité bien réel et des peines plus sévères qu'au CanadaRéseau électrique métropolitain : 10 critiques à retenir du rapport du BAPEDix survivants retrouvés dans l’hôtel enseveli en ItaliePrivé de Françoise David, QS espère Nadeau-DuboisL'industrie du taxi veut que Québec déchire son entente avec UberUne voiture fonce sur des piétons à Melbourne; 4 morts et 20 blessésRencontre de la dernière chance en GambieLa police de Vancouver détruit une bombe artisanale trouvée dans un véhicule
U.S. airlines offer low-cost fares banning carry-on bags. Will Canada follow?Prior leaks of navy info were on RCMP's radar prior to vice-admiral's removalWhy not speaking French is such a disadvantage in Conservative leadership raceAmerica descends into brutality as the real-life Archie Bunker is sworn in as president: Neil MacdonaldHow history could make strange bedfellows of Obama and Trump: Keith BoagBucking protectionist trends, Canada cuts $48M worth of food tariffsCanada sees 'dramatic' spike in online hate — here's what you can do about itRescuers in Italy find at least 5 more survivors in hotel rubble after deadly avalanche'Embrace change': Canada cautioned to keep cool for Trump: Rosemary BartonTrump win prompts surge of interest in Canadian real estate from Americans, Royal LePage says