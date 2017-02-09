The Weeknd’s gift to Ethiopian Studies at work in Toronto

The Weeknd‘s donation to the University of Toronto was a response to a challenge by one of the professors in the Middle and Near Eastern Studies Department.

The Ethiopian-Canadian musician is a global superstar these days, with 5 Juno Award nominations and 2 Grammy Award nominations for his latest album, Starboy,

He is performing at the Grammy’s this Sunday night, February 12th, 2017, in an interesting mash-up.

We’ll hear more about the donation, the department, and the ancient Ethiopian language that’s coming to life at U of T on the Saturday column.