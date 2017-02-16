Arcade Fire’s Tim Kingsbury releases solo album

Arcade Fire will be releasing a new album and heading out on a summer tour of Europe, but before that, the band’s guitarist Tim Kingsbury, has a solo project, and an east-coast tour to promote it.

‘Yeah You, and I’ is the name of the album by Sam Patch, that’s the name Kingsbury and band-members perform under solo. Sam Patch was a 19th century American daredevil, who died in 1829 jumping from High Falls, near Rochester, New York.

In an interview in the Montreal Gazette, Kingsbury told T’Cha Dunlevy “I read about him, and I liked his tenacity.” He said the connection with Patch made sense. “It feels like I’m jumping into something too.”

“I’m looking forward to playing mostly. It’ll be really fun to get out and connect with people in person with these songs.”

The album is to be released Friday along with the debut show in Montreal. Prior to his role playing bass guitar, guitar and sometimes keyboards with Arcade Fire he had been the lead singer in a couple of bands.

Kingsbury has been singing since childhood. He does it for fun with his wife, Natalie Shatula, who he says introduced him to a lot of country tunes. But leading Sam Patch and stepping into the spotlight as the singer and bantering with the audience is something he’s looking forward to taking on again.

Some of the songs began on the Reflektor tour with Arcade Fire. “Part-way through that tour I was really feeling a real drive to write.” Equipped with a recording interface Kingsbury tracked a lot of his ideas and that was the beginning of this album he says.

“All my life playing music has been a very comforting thing for sure”

The last song, ‘Up All Night’ he wrote and recorded one night in London, England. After dinner with a friend Kingsbury said he was just feeding off the energy, aware of the life on the streets around him.

Tim Kingsbury grew up in southern Ontario, near Guelph. He has great memories of singing with his family including his mother and grandmother. The musical influences go back to groups and artists from Abba and Fleetwood Mac and Devo and Zamfir! “All my life playing music has been a very comforting thing for sure” he says.

“As I was writing or as I was recording I kind of found that, particularly when I was singing, I would be maybe channelling different performers or different people, and then also sonicaly in the music too, like when I was working on things I would notice certain progressions or certain sonic, certain sounds that kind of reminded me of stuff from my past. I sort of, kind of, am wearing it on my sleeve a little bit.”

He’s looking forward to the experience.”I’m looking forward to playing mostly. It’ll be really fun to get out and connect with people in person with these songs.”