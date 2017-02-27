"Piper" from Pixar won the Oscar for best animated short.

"Piper" from Pixar won the Oscar for best animated short.
Photo Credit: YouTube/trailer

Oscar win for Canadian animator Barillaro

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 27 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

In keeping with the fine Canadian tradition of turning out excellent animation, Alan Barillaro won an Oscar for best animated short for his “Piper,” produced by Pixar.

“Piper” Disney Pixar

The six-minute film depicts a baby sandpiper bird and its mother dodging waves as they look for food. But beyond that, it is a story about facing and overcoming fears.

The beautifully-rendered animation used music and beach sounds to tell the story. In accepting the award, Barillaro thanked his children, calling them his “three little pipers.”

Alan Barillaro, left, and Marc Sondheimer shared the Oscar for best animate short for their film “Piper.”

Alan Barillaro, left, and Marc Sondheimer shared the Oscar for best animate short for their film “Piper.” © Jordan Strauss//Invision/AP

Other achievements

Barillaro has contributed to other Pixar hits such as “Monsters, Inc.,” “WALL-E” and “A Bug’s Life.”

He is a graduate of Sheridan College in Oakville, in the province of Ontario.

There were three Canadians in the running for best animated short. The others were “Pear Cider and Cigarettes” by Robert Valley and “Blind Vaysha” by Theodore Ushev.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Science and TechnologyUN health agency releases list of world's 12 most threatening superbugsEconomy, Lifestyle, SocietyHigh rental costs and the “hollowing out” of city centresArts and Entertainment, InternationalMontrealer wins Oscar for sound editingArts and Entertainment, InternationalOscar win for Canadian animator BarillaroThe LINK Online, Sun. 26 Feb., 2017Health, Science and Technology, SocietyStop punishing kids with ADHD, say advocatesInternationalUNICEF counts on continued Canadian generosity in 2017International, PoliticsAway from media limelight Syrian children still suffer: UNICEFArts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, InternationalCanada - U.K. Arctic music & policy show looks to build bridgesAnimals, SocietyMuseum invites kids on spring break to see reptiles

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Québec se prépare à forcer le retour au travail des juristes de l'ÉtatToujours un grand vide chez les opposants à Poutine depuis la mort de NemtsovDans la confusion, Moonlight est sacré meilleur film aux OscarsDeux frères ayant fui la guerre en Syrie réunis grâce à une synagogue montréalaiseLe début du procès de l'ex-entraîneur de ski Bertrand Charest reporté à jeudiAppel à lever les obstacles à la lutte contre l'itinéranceMoteurs truqués de Volkswagen : des centaines de laissés-pour-compte« Le mépris des droits de l'homme est une maladie qui se propage », s'alarme l’ONUUn tourbillon d'émotions pour Sylvain Bellemare aux OscarsLes excédents reculent de 9,5 % au Mouvement Desjardins
UN lawyer to visit Manitoba to observe influx of asylum seekers'You can lose everything': Tenant's medical marijuana grow-op costs landlord insuranceTax-free schemes fail to boost retirement savings for many of us, expert says: Don Pittis'So, it'll be the 30th ceasefire?': Eastern Ukraine headed into protracted, on-again, off-again warRCMP commissioner warns continued IT failures will have 'catastrophic' consequences'This is not a joke': Moonlight wins best picture after mix-up and other big moments at last night's OscarsUniversal public coverage of essential drugs would improve health care, research suggestsA Hollywood twist ending: Moonlight wins best picture after La La Land mixup'It's nerve-racking': Quiet life of Americans living on Quebec border upended by asylum seekersActor Bill Paxton, known for Aliens and Twister, dies at 61