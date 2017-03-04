Laneway homes similar to the one above, utilizing a section of Hamilton's almost 100-kilometres of unused laneways, are the proposed solution to women's homelessness in the city just west of Toronto.
Photo Credit: City of Hamilton

Tiny houses a solution to homelessness in Hamilton, Ontario

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 4 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Tiny houses are becoming increasingly common in Canada. From the far north, where the cost of materials and construction is prohibitive, to the big cities where real estate prices have soared over the last ten years, tiny houses are providing an alternative.

“Homelessness is an experience, it’s not an identity.”

In Hamilton, Ontario, about 70 kilometres west of Toronto, tiny houses on lane way lots, may soon be home to many of the city’s homeless women.

Renee Wetselaar, a senior social planner with the Social Housing and Research Council of Hamilton, has been working on the initiative for seven years now. She says the idea was inspired by a project in Winnipeg with what’s described as ‘pocket-housing’ in an urban environment.

Listen

It’s been a step-by-step process. “We’ve developed a Hamilton Community Land Trust, where, what we’re looking at is having some of these pieces of property held by a trust and then having development happen… it takes the price of the land out of the equasion and then makes home-ownership or development a little more affordable.”

Renee Wetselaar and Alan Whittle (left) two of the people behind the tiny duplex community to be built in Hamilton, Ontario. © CBC/Samantha Craggs

Wetselaar says “homelessness is an experience, it’s not an identity.” She says it can happen to anyone at anytime, with so many people living one or two pay-cheques away from the edge.

But, Wetselaar says, homelessness is different for women..

“We put a gender-lense on the work that we do around homelessness, particularly for women, because they’re often, there’s the aspect of domestic violence that may come into their lives that leads them to homelessness, obviously women make 70 cents on the dollar so there’s obviously a disparity there for women that can often lead them to homelessness, and then when women are living on the street or precariously there are aspects where they sometimes get involved with with the sex-trade and that leads to a whole other level of vulnerability.” she explains.

This plan for tiny duplexes in this project, is designed by architect Emma Cubit, with the intention of striking the balance between increased density and increased community. Wetselaar is no fan of high rise buildings.

“I think tall buildings in themselves have problems with their structure over time, the elevators break down, people don’t feel a sense of control or ownership in those buildings  necessarily and so it creates a bit of a disconnect. But when we think about these little pieces of infill lot we can think about housing that is part of intensification but it’s a lower density, and therefore, impacts less on a neighbourhood.” Wetselaar says.

The SPRC is partnering on the project with the Good Shepherd, another Hamilton social agency. Once the zoning is regulated and the design complete, they’re hoping to break ground next year, in tandem with the municipal election.

These tiny dwellings would consist of about 400 square feet. “It’s not a lot of space,” Alan Whittle of Good Shepherd told the CBC’s Samantha Craggs, about the little home concept. “But it’s a good sized one-bedroom apartment for somebody.”

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Tiny houses a solution to homelessness in Hamilton, OntarioRoad hockey to be legalized again in Hamilton, OntarioArts and Entertainment, Economy, International, SocietyNiagara Falls tourism fee questionedImmigration & Refuge, Society, SportsP.K. Subban's moving return to former hockey homeInternational, Society, SportsCanada remains a distinct long shot at the World Baseball ClassicEducation, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyEmbattled Canadian professor asked to join University of GlasgowScience and TechnologyWhat ‘young’ Arctic rocks tell us about origins of the Earth and MoonPolitics, SocietyOttawa contributing to a celebration of long-time separatist leader Rene LevesqueImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyBorder union head says reinforcements are needed to stem unguarded entriesEnvironment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyPee in the pool- how sweet it isn’t

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Comment Uber a trompé les autorités grâce à l’application GreyballChez Subway, on rogne sur le poulet, selon des tests réalisés par CBCEnquête sur le SPVM : l'adjoint de Philippe Pichet relevé de ses fonctionsManon Massé convoque la presse à propos de son avenir politiqueDe plus en plus de pays accordent le droit de vote à des non-citoyensLes élections en Irlande du Nord n'offrent pas de solution à la crise politiqueL'utilisation de la reconnaissance faciale dans des aéroports canadiens inquiète certains expertsKeystone XL serait exempté des directives protectionnistes de TrumpSchwarzenegger quitte « The New Celebrity Apprentice » et blâme TrumpUne opération d'Interpol contre le trafic d'espèces sauvages mène à 1300 saisies dans le monde
EU Parliament member's sexist tirade rebuked by colleagueKPMG offshore tax dodge: Trudeau vows to do 'better job' with tax avoidersCan SpaceX really send people around the moon by 2018?Hasta la vista, baby: Arnold Schwarzenegger exits Celebrity ApprenticeVictims outraged about staging of Russell Williams confessionMen banned from using Canada Post over controversial publication challenge minister's order'I will never forgive her,' father tells court about ex-wife who fatally drugged, burned their daughterGroups call for 'drunks can consent' judge to be removedManitoba wants Indigenous issues addressed before signing federal health accordWealthy Canadians exposed in KPMG offshore tax 'sham'