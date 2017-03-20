Roses for the Canadian Shield are one of the latest developments from the Vineland Research and Innovation Centre.

This rose was cultivated specifically for the Sesquicentennial, the national celebration of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Perhaps they will be blooming in gardens and green spaces in Canada, where roses have never thrived before.

Canada Blooms chose this rose as its Flower of the Year, and we’ll have more about the research and devlopment, as well as where they are available, coming up on the Saturday column.