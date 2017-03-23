PEI fresh lobster exports to China have quadrubled in recent years, now the premier wants to do replicate that success in education, tourism and manufacturing.

PEI trade mission to increase trade with China

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 23 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Prince Edward Island premier, Wade MacLauchlan, is heading a trade mission to China in an effort to quadruple sales from the island province by 2025

Currently food products are the province’s largest export to China, but the mission, at the end of March, will focus on education, tourism and manufacturing.

Representatives from twenty one companies and schools are accompanying the premier.

PEI Premier Wade MacLauchlan is optimistic about expanding trade with China. © CBC

MacLauchlan stressed the importance of personal connections when developing trade ties.

“It’s a big world. They’ve got a lot of people they could be talking to.”

MacLauchlan maintains the target of quadrupling sales is achievable, following the success of fresh lobster exports, which quadrupled in two years.

They were worth $40 million in 2016.

The export demand helps improve prices at home, MacLauchlan said.

When it comes to tourism, China is second only to the United States.

MacLauchlan foresees great growth opportunities.

100 million Chinese people travelled internationally last year, he said, and that number is expected to double or triple in the coming years.

The upcoming trade mission will focus on Hainan province, in southern China.

P.E.I. began a cooperation relationship with Hainan in 2001, which was recently renewed.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Richard Kanyangu running against Robert MugabePEI trade mission to increase trade with ChinaPolitics, SocietyStudents want pot revenues spent on mental health, addiction helpZoo in Toronto announces birth of capybarasAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Education, Environment, History, Indigenous, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCanada 150: C3-a coastal connection adventure- Atlantic, Arctic, PacificImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietySnowden protectors face deportation, want asylum in CanadaImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyAnti-Islamophobia vote: Canadians differ from governmentHistory, International, Military, PoliticsCanada and France joint stamp issue for Vimy 100Feist headlining at Ottawa Jazz FestEducation, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Society, SportsHoma Hoodfar launches latest book on Muslim women and sports

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Anthony Pratte accusé du meurtre prémédité de Daphné BoudreaultLes inspecteurs de la RAMQ débarquent à l'Institut de l'oeil des LaurentidesUn Québécois soupçonné d'être membre de Daesh arrêté en TurquieTexte dans Maclean's : le « coeur brisé », Andrew Potter démissionneUn homme arrêté après avoir tenté d’écraser des passants à AnversBudget structurel : sexy, n'est-ce pas?Budget fédéral :« On a les désavantages de l’indépendance sans avoir aucun avantage » - J.-F. LiséeL'auteur de l'attentat de Londres avait déjà fait l'objet d'une enquête pour extrémisme violentL'Afrique est le théâtre de la pire crise humanitaire depuis 1945, selon l'ONURéfugiés syriens : la clé de l'intégration? La débrouillardise
'She was my only girl': Nunavut teen's death sheds light on failures in fighting TBLiberal budget avoids taxing rich, and misses a chance to make Canadians happier: Don PittisTax deduction for fertility treatments expanded, made retroactive for 10 yearsAfter a nightmare attack, the resilience of Londoners resurfacesIvanka in the West Wing: Ethics concerns collide with hope for a 'moderating' voiceSupreme Court of Canada to rule on Dennis Oland's bail appealU.K. attacker was British-born, had been investigated for 'violent extremism'Liberal budget offers lots of 'vision' but few new numbers: Aaron WherryVehicles becoming a common weapon: A look at recent attacksFederal budget 2017 — Mostly gusts of pleasant smelling warm air: Neil Macdonald